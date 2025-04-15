Macau wins ‘Brilliant Star’ MICE destination award

The 2025 International MICE (Xiong’an) Co-operation and Exchange Conference, held last week at the Xiong’an Convention and Exhibition Centre, saw Macau awarded the “Brilliant Star” MICE Outstanding Destination title. The award was presented by Vincent U, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). The conference featured the “MICE” Golden Five-Star Selection, which used big data analysis and two rounds of anonymous scoring by a selection committee to determine the winners.

