Macau women’s football team beaten 16-0 by Taiwan team

The Macau women’s football team lost yesterday 16-0 against its counterpart from Taiwan. The match took place in the neighboring city of Zhuhai and was part of the first round of the preliminary stage of the East Asian Football Tournament. The Macau team, which had played no official matches since 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, faced a very competitive team from Taiwan that scored eight goals in each half of the match. The Macau women’s team will be back on the pitch tomorrow to face the National team of Guam. The final stage of the East Asian Football Tournament is scheduled to take place in 2024 in South Korea.

