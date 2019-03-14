Macau youth visit Brazil to promote entrepreneurship

A delegation of representatives of youth associations, five higher education institutions and various youth entrepreneurs from Macau visited two cities in Brazil, according to the government’s Economic Bureau.

The visit, which took the 30 or so representatives to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, was focused on exchange with public services, youth entrepreneurship incubators and local industrial and commercial associations, as well as discussions on the direction of future cooperation.

The statement from the Economic Bureau also said the visit was part of the construction of the Centre for Exchange of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Young People in China and Portuguese- Speaking Countries.

In addition to visits to the consulates-general of the People’s Republic of China in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, members of the delegation visited the governments of the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the Centre for Science, Technology and Innovation of the University of São Paulo and several institutions accelerating entrepreneurship and incubation centers.

The Director of Economic Bureau, Tai Kin Ip, took advantage of these meetings to present the economic development of Macau, especially the content of the “Planning Guidelines for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay,” providing more information about the role and position of Macau as a Service Platform for Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries.

Tai Kin Ip also referred to the support that has been provided by Macau in the construction of the Centre for Exchange of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Young People in China and Portuguese- Speaking Countries.

