Mainland driver arrested for RMB32,000 currency exchange fraud

A 38-year-old mainland male driver was arrested on suspicion of committing fraud by assisting in a currency exchange scam, involving a total of RMB32,000. The victim had added the suspect through social media, hoping to exchange currency at a favorable rate. After transferring money through the QR code provided, the victim immediately notified security and the police. Investigation revealed strong indications that the suspect was working with an accomplice who remains at large.

