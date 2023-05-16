Mainland, Macau to mutually recognize driving licenses

An agreement enabling mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses between the mainland and Macau will take effect today, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). The MPS and the SAR government signed the agreement in February. Under the deal, the mainland and Macau will allow individuals holding valid driving licenses issued by authorities from either side to drive directly through or obtain driving permits on the other side without any additional tests. Previously, the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses has been organized between the mainland and the Hong Kong SAR.

