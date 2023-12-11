Mainland’s updated mask guidelines similar to Macau’s

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong said yesterday that there is close alignment between the mainland’s updated guidelines on mask usage and Macau’s existing guidelines.

Mainland authorities updated the guidelines on Saturday to require people with respiratory symptoms, as well as those in medical or care facilities or those working in medical, catering and cleaning positions at “key venues,” to wear medical grade masks.

When asked if Macau will follow suit, the social official said the spirit of Macau’s guidelines are aligned with those of the mainland. She assured the public that the local Health Bureau (SSM) constantly monitors disease data in Macau.

Despite a slight rise in flu and pneumonia cases, overall case numbers are low. She believes that the situation would still be manageable even if flu cases were to increase.

She said most jurisdictions employ a preventive strategy against the flu, and that the city uses data monitoring to supplement this. The SSM management will be notified once the number of patients or available beds exceed a critical threshold, and more clinicians will be deployed to improve services.

The official expressed her confidence in Macau’s robust measures against flu, mycoplasma pneumoniae and Covid-19 infections. She also called on fever or cold patients to avoid public venues or locations, in addition to wearing masks.

She said requirements to conduct rapid viral tests on entrants were unnecessary, although some mainland cities are reimplementing the requirement.