Makoto Ozone performs this weekend

As part of the Macao Orchestra Concert Season, the concert ‘Makoto Ozone with Macao Orchestra’ will be held Dec. 23 at the Galaxy Auditorium of the Galaxy International Convention Center. Led by the music director of the Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman, acclaimed jazz artist Makoto Ozone will collaborate with bassist Shimpei Ogawa and drummer Kunito Kitai to bring music aficionados into a world of classical music and jazz to celebrate Christmas with the public.

