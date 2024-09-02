MAM to showcase 150 ancient bronzes in exhibition

The exhibition “The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China” will open at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) on Sep. 6 at 6 p.m. Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the National Museum of China, the event will showcase over 150 ancient bronzes, including 28 national first-class artifacts like the Bronze Nao and various ritual vessels. This exhibition, the largest of its kind in Macau, features five sections highlighting visual artistry, inscriptions, and technical skills. Interactive multimedia experiences will enhance visitors’ understanding of early Chinese civilization and its cultural significance.

