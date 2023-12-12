Man arrested for public exposure

A 39-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to a female student on the bus, the Judiciary Police report. The security police checked the surveillance system and arrested him. The victim filed a report to police authorities after the suspect, sitting next to her on the bus, allegedly used a backpack to cover his genitals while exposing himself to her. The suspect admitted to the crime and confessed that he was attracted by the appearance of the female student and so had acted in the criminal manner.

