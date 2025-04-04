Man arrested for smuggling 36 phones into the mainland

A man was intercepted by Gongbei Customs while attempting to smuggle 36 old mobile phones into mainland China. The incident occurred last Tuesday at the Zhuhai-Macau Port on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Customs officers noticed the man behaving nervously and acting suspiciously. Upon inspection, they found the phones wrapped in plastic film hidden under his armpits, thighs, and waist. The man was arrested for the smuggling attempt.

Related