Man arrested for theft at university sports ground

A man in his 40s with a Hong Kong and Macao Travel Permit was arrested Monday for stealing students’ belongings at a university sports ground, following a gambling loss, authorities reported yesterday.

The incident unfolded Sunday, Nov. 24, when several students reported the theft of four mobile phones, two tablets and other digital device accessories.

According to Public Security Police (PSP), the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras acting suspiciously at the sports ground and lobby, where he was seen searching through students’ bags.

Officers traced the suspect’s movements and apprehended him near Pavilhão Cheok Kun on Estrada dos Parses the next day.

Upon being questioned, the man confessed to the crime, revealing he had lost all his money in a casino just days prior.

To evade capture, he had hidden the stolen items in the grass near Pavilhão Cheok Kun, fearing the mobile phones’ tracking features would lead police to him.

Students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity immediately to campus security or local law enforcement.

In a separate case, authorities arrested a couple in their 70s for allegedly selling illegal Mark Six Lottery tickets at a local hawker stall.

The PSP acted on a tip-off about the unauthorized sale of lottery tickets, launching an investigation on Monday, Nov. 25.

During the operation, officers discovered a man selling Mark Six tickets directly to customers.

A total of 44 tickets were seized as evidence.

The male suspect confessed to having been purchasing the tickets from unidentified sources since August, intending to profit from the sales.

He reportedly bought the tickets for MOP2,700 and sold them for MOP50 each.

The female suspect, however, denied any wrongdoing and claimed ignorance of the operation.

Both individuals are now facing charges related to illegal business practices and have been transferred to the Public Prosecutions office for further legal proceedings. Nadia Shaw