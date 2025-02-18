Man sentenced to one year for arson spree

A local man was sentenced to one year in prison by the Court of Second Instance (TSI) for a series of arsons outside the Judiciary Police headquarters and the Public Prosecution Office in January 2024. Initially given a sentence of one year and three months, his appeal resulted in a conviction for attempted arson and a reduced penalty of ten months, alongside four months for aggravated damage. The court emphasized the need to deter crime, stating that the sentence could not be suspended or replaced with a fine.

