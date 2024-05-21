Man uses sex video to coerce ex-girlfriend into rekindling relationship

A 29-year-old local man is suspected of pressuring his ex-girlfriend into rekindling their relationship by using a video of them engaging in sexual activity. The couple began their relationship towards the end of 2021, but the woman decided to end it in 2024. Subsequently, the man resorted to threats of releasing compromising material and personal details unless she agreed to get back together with him. Fearing for her safety, the victim sought assistance from authorities over the weekend. Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect at his place of work and discovered several incriminating videos on his phone.

