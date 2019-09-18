Marine authorities of Macau and HK discuss Ferry adjustments

The marine authorities of both Macau and Hong Kong met last week to discuss several topics related to maritime transports and safety, namely the schedule and frequency adjustments recently made by ferry operators, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) informed in a statement released yesterday.

In the statement, both authorities note that they have been closely following the developments of passenger transport by sea, especially after the opening of the Hong Kong-

Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) in October last year.

The authorities agree that since the opening of the bridge, the passenger traffic volume of both regions started declining, with the drop being more clear and significant late this year.

In the meeting, the authorities claim to have discussed the response measures taken by ferry operators, specifically on the reduction in the number of trips programmed, stating that they will “continue to monitor the situation and make corresponding arrangements.”

The press release came out precisely when the Times reported that ferry service provider Cotai Water decided to cut a total of six daily sailings between Macau and Hong Kong, effective from October 1.

In the meeting, the Marine authorities of Macau and Hong Kong also discussed new advancements regarding the facilities being prepared which are expected to influence maritime passenger transportation soon.

According to the statement, the authorities expressed hopes that with the third phase of the Taipa Ferry Terminal, which is currently under construction and includes an intermodal air-sea expressway connecting Macau International Airport and Taipa, passengers would increasingly opt to use the terminal for transport connection convenience, with hopes bolstered by the expected commencement later this year of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system in Taipa.

The authorities also note that such a transport hub will also benefit from the new helicopter service also planned to start operations in the short term, all contributing to the development of the Taipa Ferry Terminal and enriching the travel choices of citizens and travelers.