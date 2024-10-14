Maritime Festival 2024 kicks off with engaging activities

The Maritime and Water Bureau (DSAMA) yesterday kicked off the “Maritime Festival 2024,” aiming to deepen public understanding of maritime culture and history.

The festival commenced with an opening ceremony at Barra Pier, drawing over 2,700 attendees eager to explore maritime activities.

Director Wong Soi Man highlighted the festival’s goal: to educate the public about maritime professions and the government’s role in ensuring maritime safety.

“This festival allows citizens to connect with the sea and appreciate the hard work of maritime personnel,” Wong said.

The festival features a blend of online and offline activities designed to engage participants.

Events and activities include the “Let’s Get to Know the Boat” event, where citizens can board various vessels, including lifeboats and passenger ferries.

Yesterday, many took the opportunity to explore the lifeboat “Barra” and the passenger boat “Peng Xing 3,” capturing memorable moments with their families.

On Oct. 19 and 20 at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, attendees will be able to board a large dredger and a jetfoil. Registration for these activities is open until Oct. 13 via the Macao One Account platform.

In addition to boat tours, several local landmarks—including the Guia Lighthouse and the Maritime Museum—offered free admission yesterday and today.

A guided boat trip will also provide insights into Macau’s maritime history and the daily operations of professionals in the maritime trade.

On Oct. 27, DSAMA will host a “Maritime Fun Day” at Naval Workshops in Fai Chi Kei.

This event will feature interactive games focused on maritime safety, showcasing rescue equipment like speedboats and inflatable rafts. Attendees will have hands-on opportunities to learn about rescue operations.

For those who prefer digital engagement, online games related to the festival are now live.

Participants can join via DSAMA’s official WeChat account for a chance to win prizes by completing tasks at designated maritime facilities. Nadia Shaw