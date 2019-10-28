Meg-Star denounces false ties to virtual currency firm

Macau junket Meg-Star Group has denounced the use of its name by a Hong Kong-based company, which claimed to have business ties to the gaming promoter.

Philia Wealth Group, which listed its ties to Meg- Star on its website, operates a virtual currency named Wealth-Point that it claims can be used at partner casino VIP rooms.

But according to a statement uploaded on Meg- Star’s website last week, no such business relationship exists.

“The Group, including its affiliates and its related companies, has never established any partnership with and has neither had any commercial associations nor activities with Philia Wealth Group,” noted the statement.

“The Group, has neither had plans to develop any business or commercial activities aforementioned in the conference, nor authorized or agreed any agencies to collect or use any virtual currency and all other related business transactions.”

Gambling news website Calvin Ayre earlier reported that the Hong Kong-based company had claimed to jointly operate VIP casino rooms at Macau resorts such as the Grand Lisboa, StarWorld and Wynn Macau.

Meg-Star also said that it has entrusted a legal team to follow up on the matter and that it will not be responsible for any loss accrued “as a result of the contents of the website.” DB

The Philia Wealth Group website was not accessible yesterday. DB