Melco announces additional rest day for non-management staff

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced that effective from July 1, all non-management operational employees whose mandatory rest day falls on a statutory holiday will be granted an additional rest day, to be utilized within 30 days before or after the statutory holiday, at a date designated by the company. “In the Chinese New Year, we are pleased to announce the new arrangements [for] additional rest days for our non-management operational colleagues who are, together with all Melco employees, highly valued and appreciated,” said Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Eligible Galaxy staff to receive pay rise ranging from 2.5 to 7.5 percent

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) yesterday announced that all eligible team members will receive a pay rise between 2.5 and 7.5 percent of their monthly salary, effective from April 1, 2019. According to a statement issued by the gaming operator, around 98.5 percent of GEG’s workforce will receive the pay rise. All eligible team members at senior manager level and below who joined GEG on or before January 1, 2019 will enjoy the salary adjustments. Team members with a monthly salary of MOP16,000 or below will receive an increment of MOP600, while those with a monthly salary above MOP16,000 will be granted a 2.5 percent salary increase.

