Melco hosts uniform design competition

Macau resort operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. yesterday announced details of a uniform design competition, to be held in association with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM).

Applications opened yesterday and will close in early January 2020. Prospective applicants may apply online or at the CPTTM.

The competition is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility plan to help the business of local small- and medium-sized enterprises.

It aims to create new uniforms for the company’s Environmental Services team of nearly 400 employees, who work in various roles at Melco’s Macau integrated resort properties.

Judging criteria include alignment with the Melco brand, aesthetics, design concept, practicality, comfort and material selection. Use of an eco-friendly material is an advantage.

The contest encourages participation by fashion industry practitioners or brand owners, uniform retailers, and garment manufacturers.

Its three stages comprise the initial selection of the top ten entries, followed by the selection of the top three entries to be manufactured into actual sample garments, and then the selection of the winner, 1st Runner-Up and 2nd Runner-Up as voted by Melco’s employees. The final award ceremony and event wrap-up is scheduled for the end of March. AL