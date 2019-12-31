Members of New Basic Law Committee appointed

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has appointed members to the latest iteration of the Macau SAR Basic Law Committee. The body serves to study questions arising from the implementation of the Basic Law and submit its views to the relevant mainland authorities.

The new committee consists of ten people, including five from mainland China and five from Macau.

The Director and the Deputy Director are Shen Chunyao from the mainland and Macau legislator Chui Sai Cheong, respectively.

Chui replaced Susana Chou, the former Deputy Director of the Committee.

The four other mainland members are Zhang Yong, former Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee, Deng Zhonghua, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, Cheng Duanhong, law professor from the Faculty of Law of Peking University, and Zhang Rongshun, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office.

The four other Macau members are Macau lawyer Lei Wun Kong, government-appointed lawmaker Vong Hin Fai, former government- appointed lawmaker and law professor from the University of Macau Gabriel Tong and Wang Yu, associate professor at Macau University of Science and Technology.

These members were nominated jointly by the Chief Executive of Macau, the President of Macau’s Legislative Assembly and the President of the Court of Final Appeal.

According to China’s regulations, the five Macau members must be Chinese citizens who are permanent residents of Macau without a right of abode abroad. JZ