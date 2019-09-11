Memory Lane

Hac Sa Beach is the largest costal area in Macau. Located at the south side of Coloane Island, Hac Sa bay faces southeast into the South China Sea. Its name directly translated from Cantonese 黑沙 literally means “Black Sand” and it is so called due to the very dark color of most of the sand on this beach. The sand of Hac Sa Beach is naturally dark, obtaining this color from the minerals that compose it tracing back to its volcanic origin. The sand stretches for about 1 kilometer from the Hac Sa Nautical Center until the doorsteps of the Grand Coloane Resort, formerly the Westin Resort. In the first photograph, dating from 1978, the beach area was still undeveloped. Isabel Canhota and Júlio Bucho, RM