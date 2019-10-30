MEMORY LANE

[MDT/Renato Marques] Built in 1848, Rua Central (Central Street) connects the busy Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro (San Ma Lou) to the Rua de São Lourenço and Travessa do Paiva, at the back and side of the current Government Headquarters building, formerly the Governor Palace in Nam Van. The street also connects, via a narrow street named Calçada de Santo Agostinho, to the Saint Augustine Square and Church, as well as to the Theatre Don Pedro V, making it an essential link to connect the upper part of the city to the lower areas. Alongside this street, we can find several heritage-listed buildings as well as some of Macau’s traditional shops like Moosa & Companhia Lda, a family-style company dedicated to producing several Macanese delicacies, namely dried fruits cookies. This photograph dating from 1973 was taken by the photographer Karsten Petersen. RM