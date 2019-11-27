Memory Lane

Forty-five years have passed between these two photographs from the Macau Grand Prix. Back in 1973, Macau was hosting the second edition of the soon-to-become famous “Guia Race” for touring cars. During a race won by Hong Kong’s famous racer Peter Chow in a Toyota Celica GT (TA 22), Portuguese hobbyist photographer José Santos captured on film this moment of Australia’s Allan Moffat in a Bob Harper sponsored Ford Capri RS 2600 at the Moorish hill bend. In the second photograph, from the 2018 event, Frenchman Aurélien Panis, behind the wheel of an Audi RS3 LMS, negotiates the very same bend during the Guia Race, now held with WTCR category cars. From the photos, is also possible to see the changes related to the inclusion of several safety barriers in the Guia Circuit when compared with 1973. In 2019, the Grand Prix Organizing Committee enforced several restrictions on this location, allowing images to be captured only by photographers who are on a special access list. RM