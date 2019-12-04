Memory Lane

The stairway leading to the Ruins of St. Paul’s is seen here in 1911 and then more than a century later. The Ruins refer to the façade of the Church of Mater Dei, built from 1602 to 1640 by the Jesuits to become one of the largest Catholic churches in Asia during that time. It was in 2005 when the Ruins of St. Paul’s was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Historic Centre of Macau. It has become Macau’s most iconic landmark and thousands of tourists flock to the site daily. The black and white picture shows a view of Macau from the Ruins in 1911, when the Sé Cathedral of Macau could still be seen from the top of the stairway. LV