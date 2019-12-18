MEMORY LANE

The Chapel of São Miguel is found in São Miguel Arcanjo Cemetery, a Catholic cemetery located in the center of the city, close to Tap Seac Square. The still-active chapel was built in 1875. Today it has a green and white façade, and baroque features common to religious buildings in Macau. The photo on the left dates to 1973, a time when the cemetery was an imposing part of the local area. Today, it is overshadowed by high-rise buildings that enclose it to the west. The cemetery is also the resting place of several well-known individuals from Macau, including Portuguese symbolist poet Camilo Pessanha (1867-1926) and Vicente Nicolau de Mesquita (1818–1880), a junior artillery officer of Macanese origins who earned military honors after he led an improbable but successful assault on a nearby Chinese fort. DB