MEMORY LANE

Forty years separate these two views from Macau’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Guia Lighthouse. The older dates from 1978 and shows the early days in the construction of Macau’s new development areas. The only building to escape a landscape of scattered houses was the “old” Hotel Lisboa, on the right side. Today the landscape has significantly changed and the uninterrupted views over the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, the unexplored Taipa Island and the former Islands of Lapa, Dom João and Montanha (now condensed in one single piece of land known as Hengqin) have given way to a hotchpotch of buildings of all sizes, colors, and shapes. RM