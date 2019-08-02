Merchandise export value down 14% in June

The total merchandise export value for June 2019 amounted to MOP906 million, down by 14.3% year- on-year, according to data released by the Statistics and Census Service.

The value of re-exports (MOP793 million) decreased by 14.9%, with that of machines, apparatus and parts falling 44.6%. The value of domestic exports (MOP113 million) declined by 10.2%, with that of pharmaceutical products and organic chemicals decreasing by 41.4%.

Meanwhile, the total merchandise import fell by 7.3% year- on-year to MOP6.66 billion, of which imports of mobile phones, handbags and wallets, and fuels and lubricants dropped by 60.9%, 12.8% and 6.5% respectively.

In the second quarter of 2019, the total value of merchandise export (MOP2.77 billion) and merchandise import (MOP20.78 billion) dropped by 14.2% and 0.3% respectively year-on-year, resulting in a trade deficit of MOP18.02 billion.

Analyzed by destination, the value of merchandise exports to mainland China decreased by 22.2% year- on-year to MOP783 million in the first half of 2019, of which exports to the nine provinces of the Pan-Pearl River Delta (MOP754 million) declined by 23.1%.

In the first half of 2019, the total value of merchandise exports increased by 3.3% year- on-year to MOP6.40 billion, of which the value of re-exports (MOP5.73 billion) grew by 6.2% but that of domestic exports (MOP674 million) declined by 16.1%. The total value of merchandise imports fell by 1.7% year-on-year to MOP42.42 billion. The merchandise trade deficit widened to MOP36.02 billion for the first half of 2019.

Exports to Europe (MOP95 million) fell by 11.4% year-on-year, whereas exports to Hong Kong (MOP4.28 billion) and the U.S. (MOP91 million) increased by 9.3% and 40% respectively.

Exports to Portuguese-speaking countries (MOP0.97 million) and Belt and Road countries (MOP90 million) fell by 96.0% and 33.5% respectively. LV