MFE returns tomorrow with exhibitors from 11 countries

The Macao Franchise Expo (MFE) 2019 returns to The Venetian Macao starting tomorrow and running until July 28, attracting some 180 branded enterprises from the Macau SAR and the rest of the world, according to organizers. This year’s theme, the same as since at least 2015, is “Brand expansion continues, business opportunities to be seized.”

This year’s MFE has an exhibition area of about 6,000 square meters. There are exhibition booths from 11 countries and regions including mainland China, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Portugal, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, covering a wide range of industries such as catering, retailing, service and education. Many of the exhibitors are internationally-renowned brands and publicly traded companies.

Jointly organized by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association, the Macau Chain Stores & Franchise Association, the Brazilian Franchise Association, the Association of Chain and Franchise Promotion, Taiwan, and the Licensing and Franchising Association of Hong Kong, the MFE enters its 11 edition this year.

Having learned from the experience of last 10 years, this year’s MFE offers exhibition zones that include “Gourmet Avenue”, “Special Brands Area”, “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Pavilions”, “New Retail and Business Support Zone”, “Branding Consultation Pavilion”, among others.

As one of the highlights of the MFE this year, the “New Retail and Business Support Zone” puts together financing services, IT solutions specifically designed for business management and modern logistical systems for retail optimization.

Meanwhile, the “Branding Consultation Pavilion” will provide professional brand consultation service to help small and medium-sized enterprises re-shape their brand image, and offer one-on-one solutions with free and professional advice on branding.

The newly added “Special Brands Area” includes the “Guangdong Time-Honored Brands Zone” and “Macau Local Brands Zone”. In addition, exhibition area for Portuguese-speaking countries at the MFE has been enlarged, and will this year draw more than 20 exhibitors from Brazil and Portugal.

Meanwhile, aligning with the Macao Year of Gastronomy, the MFE continues to offer the “Gourmet Avenue” at the venue, bringing together 25 specialty cuisine booths.

In line with the regional development plans of the Central Government, this year’s MFE contains more elements about the Greater Bay Area. Entities such as the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Jiangmen Bureau of Commerce, the Guangdong Time-honored Brands Association, the Guangdong East Chamber of Commerce of Importers & Exporters, the Guangzhou Food Industry Association, and the Federation Economic and Commerce of Hong Kong will participate.

The “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Business Zone” offers consultation services with respect to relevant legal regulations and business affairs in the various municipalities. In the Multi-Functional Area, discussions will be held on topics such as specialized knowledge of franchising, opportunities for brand development, and food safety management in the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, there are also business matching services arranged for the Greater Bay zone, as well as tours to Zhongshan, during which the participants will visit and learn from some of the successful local chain stores in Zhongshan and Macau enterprises located in the nearby Greater Bay city.

The MFE offers free admission to trade visitors on the first day tomorrow, and to the general public on July 27 and 28. To encourage the use of public transportation, a free shuttle bus to the venue will be provided. DB