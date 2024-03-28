MGM and Poly Culture Group Hosted Charity Auction Gala

With an unwavering commitment to promoting the preservation of Chinese traditional cultures through innovative means, MGM hosted the “Living Heritage: Poly Culture MGM Charity Auction Gala” yesterday on March 26. The event revolved around Chinese cultural heritage and brought together a group of celebrated Chinese and international artists to jointly create a remarkable global cultural feast through Chinese cultural treasures. Building upon the strategic arts and cultural partnership between MGM and Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (Poly Culture) initiated last year, this auction gala received the generous support of Poly Culture – leveraging its artistic resources to carefully select more than 20 pieces of contemporary Chinese artworks and cultural experiences as auction items for the charity gala. All auction items were successfully sold, and the total amount raised reached nearly HKD 12 million. The funds raised will be utilized to support Chinese arts and cultural promotional activities associated with the China-France Cultural Tourism Year, in a bid to foster exchanges between the East and West, allowing the world to experience the beauty of Chinese civilization along the Silk Road.

The “Living Heritage: Poly Culture MGM Charity Auction Gala” was held at the Grande Praça at MGM MACAU. The Guests of Honor in attendance included Liu JunCai, Vice President of Poly Group and Curator of Poly Art Museum, Guo Wenpeng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and MD President of Poly Culture, Xu Bei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Executive Director of Poly Culture andPansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. This charity gala features Chinese fine treasures supported by prominent leaders from the art sectors, including inheritors of Chinese intangible cultural heritage, renowned contemporary artists and world-famous designers; while attracting cultural lovers from overseas to come together at MGM MACAU and celebrate Chinese civilization. Special performances of Lion Dance echoing from the Poly produced movie “Lion Dance Sisters” and the melodious tunes of Jingdezhen porcelain music immersed participants in both the appreciation of art and cultural tourism experience, allowing them to relish the concept of “art of living” with the charm of China’s intangible cultural heritage.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “Today’s auction event embodies the collaborative commitment between MGM and Poly Culture. By leveraging the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France this year, and tapping into Macau as a gateway, both parties combine MGM’s tourism and leisure resources with Poly Culture’s cultural and artistic strengths to bring forth such a high-quality arts and cultural experiential event. It gathers numerous distinguished figures from the arts and cultural sectors in Macau, injecting new vitality into the promotion of cultural heritage. Through hosting this auction gala, we hope to further foster the mutual exchange and appreciation of Chinese and French cultures, and to promote the magnificent history and richly diverse traditional cultures of China overseas.”

Liu JunCai, Vice President of Poly Group and Curator of Poly Art Museum said, “In 2023, Poly Culture and MGM reached a comprehensive cultural and artistic cooperation agreement, jointly promoting cultural exchanges between Macau and mainland China. This time, taking charity auctions as an opportunity, both parties are committed to creating an international platform for cultural and artistic exchanges, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese artworks and outstanding artists to the overseas audience. This allows more people to transcend time and space, cross borders, and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the treasures of Chinese culture. Through upholding tradition and innovation, the dissemination of Chinese civilization will reach wider, farther, and resonate more loudly.”