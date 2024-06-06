MGM Brings the “Water Ballet” Splash Back to Macau with the Artistic Swimming Annual Mega Sports Event

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao SAR, MGM proudly presents the annual mega sports event – MGM Artistic Swimming Elite Extravaganza & Macao Open Artistic Swimming Competition 2024, warming up for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with the exquisite glamour and skills of “water ballet”. As Macau’s only artistic swimming themed mega occasion, the three-day event features world-class performances by three nationally renowned teams, as well as the annual Open Artistic Swimming Competition which attracts nearly 200 young athletes and their coaches from Hong Kong, Macau, and the Mainland. Showcasing the integration of “power and beauty”, the event will demonstrate the dual visual amusement of sports and arts to Macau locals and tourists, as well as driving the ‘1+4’ diversified development for Macau and its transformation into the “City of Sports”.

Leveraging on the success of the first artistic swimming mega sports event in Macau last year, MGM once again collaborates with the Associação Geral de Natação de Macau, together with the support of the Sports Bureau, to bring back the MGM Artistic Swimming Elite Extravaganza & Macao Open Artistic Swimming Competition this year from June 21 to 23, 2024 at the Aquatic Centre of the Olympic Sports Centre. One of the key highlights will be the exhilarating performances from the three renowned teams from China, including the Beijing Artistic Swimming Team, the Jiangsu Artistic Swimming Team and the Sichuan Artistic Swimming Team, to uplift spectators’ spirit for the extravaganza. The three invited teams have achieved remarkable breakthrough in various competitions, as well asconsistently nurture numerous artistic swimming talents for the national team in the past.

To foster the local talent development, MGM seizes the valuable opportunity of these renowned artistic swimming teams’ presence, to host the “Artistic Swimming Master Class” with group demonstrations, allowing athletes from Hong Kong, Macau, and the Mainland to advance their skills up close from the national level professionals. Through the series, MGM strives to boost the “tourism + sports”initiative and to reinforce Macau as the hub for artistic swimming in the Greater Bay Area.

The three-day (June 21 to 23) event is open to the public for free. Starting from 10 a.m. of June 6 onwards, complimentary tickets will be available online and at the Box Office of MGM COTAI on a first come, first served basis. Each person is entitled to a maximum of two tickets per event day. The Open Competition is comprised of five categories, including “Figures”, “Solo Free”, “Duet Free”, “Team Free” and “Free Combination”. The public can grasp the opportunity to appreciate the dexterous movements of China’s leading artistic swimming teams and enjoy the fierce competition between local athletes. For more details about ticketing, as well as schedules of contests and performances, please visit the MGM’s official website.