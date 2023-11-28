MGM COTAI Announces Exclusive, One Night Only Performance by Award-Winning Superstar Bruno Mars in January

On the heels of his sold-out shows at MGM Resorts’ Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas, MGM Resorts is bringing award-winning superstar Bruno Mars to partner property MGM COTAI in Macau. Named as the “World Center of Tourism and Leisure”, Macau has lived up to its reputation with its non-gaming and overseas-marketing investments, and entertainment being one of the city’s key initiatives to attract international travelers. MGM prides itself on being at the forefront of its multi-faceted non-gaming investments and it has kept elevating Macau’s increasingly international reputation as the destination for mega-events by surprising local and global audiences with impeccable entertainment line-ups. MGM COTAI will once again astonish locals and international visitors by proudly presenting Bruno Mars as the very first international superstar heralding the year 2024 – “The One & Only Night” Bruno Mars concert will be held at the roof terrace of MGM COTAI on January 6, 2024, and tickets will be open for sale on December 9, 2023. (For more ticket information and updates, please visit www.mgm.mo)

Bruno Mars, the 15-time Grammy Awards-winner and incredibly gifted musician and songwriter, is set to light up the skyline of Macau with his signature high-energy and spectacular performance against the backdrop of MGM COTAI’s award-winning “jewelry box” architecture.

Famous for his versatile musical style blending funk, hip-hop, and R&B, Bruno Mars’ repertoire includes iconic tunes such as “Just the Way You Are”, “Uptown Funk”, “That’s What I Like”, “Wake Up in the Sky”. All these songs have not only achieved chart-topping success, but they have also significantly contributed to Bruno Mars’ impressive achievements. His exceptional talent has been acknowledged and celebrated in major award ceremonies; countless music critics have acclaimed him as the best male singer in pop music world.

Bruno Mars’ immense popularity has made his concert tickets highly sought-after, cherished by fans worldwide. The high demand creates a sense of exclusivity and excitement surrounding his performances. This exclusive one-night concert will definitely be calling fans from all over the world to come to Macau and unlock a new outdoor music experience together with Bruno Mars, and the intense energy is guaranteed to ignite MGM COTAI.