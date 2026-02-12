MGM Excels with Seven Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide 2026

MGM is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized with seven Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide, reaffirming the Company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. This year marks a new milestone as MGM MACAU earns its 11th consecutive Five-Star rating, while Tria Spa at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI receives the accolade for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, Emerald Tower, Skylofts, Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI, and Imperial Court at MGM MACAU, have each been honored with Five-Star recognition for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring MGM’s consistent excellence across accommodation, wellness, and dining.

Kenneth Feng, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “In an ever-changing hospitality landscape, MGM continues to deliver quality, consistency, and thoughtful experiences to guests. The Company also aligns its offerings with the Macau Government’s vision to develop the city into a global and diversified tourist destination. The introduction of Alpha Villa at MGM MACAU, together with the continued enhancement of our dining and wellness offerings, reflects our ongoing efforts to refine the guest experience and commitment to helping prolong visitors’ length of stay in Macau, thereby supporting the city’s long-term and sustainable growth. Achieving sustained recognition from Forbes Travel Guide reflects a disciplined approach to service excellence and a steadfast commitment to maintaining high standards across the Company’s properties. I am deeply grateful to the Golden Lion Team, whose professionalism, dedication, and shared pursuit of excellence underpin these achievements.”

Skylofts at MGM COTAI, now honored with a Five-Star rating for the fifth consecutive year, continues to represent the pinnacle of refined luxury through its distinctive loft-style accommodations atop the resort’s M Tower. Drawing inspiration from New York City’s lofts, Skylofts reimagines elevated living in Cotai through breathtaking views, exclusive Sky Lounge access, private concierge services, and personalized service—meeting the expectations of discerning guests who return year after year. The Emerald Tower, also a five-time Five-Star recipient, exemplifies MGM’s enduring commitment to thoughtful design and cultural elegance. Featuring an emerald and ivory marble lobby adorned with curated artworks from the MGM COTAI Art Collection, the rooms at the tower blends modern luxury with East-meets-West influences and reinterprets Chinese aesthetics with contemporary sophistication.

Another Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award winner in MGM COTAI, Five Foot Road continues to embrace refined Sichuanese culinary craftsmanship while honoring century-old traditional recipes from Chengdu. Meanwhile, the Forbes Five-Star Imperial Court at MGM MACAU offers an elevated interpretation of Lingnan cuisine that celebrates the culinary heritage of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, and Hakka regions.

Having earned the Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star honor for the 11th consecutive year, MGM MACAU boasts distinguished features and world-class facilities including the iconic European-inspired Grande Praça, signature restaurants and bars, and the POLY MGM MUSEUM, one of cultural landmarks at Macau, spanning almost 2,000 square meters which is constructed in accordance with Chinese national standards for the exhibition of Grade-One cultural relics. The two spas at both MGM properties – Tria at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI – have secured their Five-Star ratings for the seventh consecutive year. Following a comprehensive upgrade, Tria at MGM MACAU now exclusively offers Macau’s only Hyperbaric Hydrogen Oxygen Capsule therapy, holistic WATSU Pool therapy treatment and Experience Pool, setting new benchmarks in wellness care.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, click refer to Forbes Travel Guide’s official website: www.forbestravelguide.com/about.

