MGM Joined Hands with Fortune to Debut Brainstorm Design in Macao

Fortune Brainstorm Design 2023 was recently launched at MGM COTAI in Macao. Themed “Empathy in the Age of AI”, the leading international forum at the intersection of design and business made its first appearance in China, gathering over 100 executives from Fortune 500 companies and world’s preeminent designers in Macau to manipulate crucial questions of design and explore collaboration opportunities for the future.

In this groundbreaking collaboration with Fortune, MGM pioneered the introduction of Fortune Brainstorm Design to Macao. This initiative echoed with MGM’s pledge to curate world-renowned and high-quality Meeting, Incentives and Conferences to establish a platform for great minds worldwide. The Fortune Brainstorm Design this year brought together global top designers and management executives to discuss how AI technology can propel commercial design, architecture and art, and help with Macao’s urban development and future design.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson & Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, was invited for an enlightening conversation on “Macao’s Design Future” with Alan Murray, Fortune CEO. Ms. Ho said, “Macao has developed a unique cultural heritage with its over 400 years of history blending East and West. As a pioneer in cultural tourism, MGM is dedicated to originality and innovation, actively introducing world’s top-notch performances, creativity, culture and arts to Macao. As next year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to China, we welcome talents from all around the world to come to Macao and help contribute brilliant ideas to the city’s diversified development.”

At the heart of Macao’s charm lies a captivating mix of Chinese and Western cultures, which makes the city an inspiring haven for artistic expression and intellectual exploration. Upon this inclusive backdrop integrating historical tapestry and cosmopolitan ambiance, Fortune Brainstorm Design invited executives from top global companies, including Tom Dixon, General Mills, Rockwell Group Architecture Studio, Christie’s, PepsiCo, etc., as speakers of the event to explore the ways design can help to tackle the challenges related to climate change and sustainability; diversity and inclusion; as well as other related topics.

Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor for Asia and Brainstorm Design Editorial Chair, said, “Through our joint efforts with MGM, we successfully debuted the first Fortune Brainstorm Design in Macao, China, creating valuable networking opportunities for business leaders and design professionals. As an architectural benchmark of design, aesthetics, functionality and environmental friendliness in its own right, MGM COTAI supported the conference with state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable services, and therefore it is the most suitable platform for providing insights on design-related discussions. across the conference.”

A city of rich cultural heritage, Macao is also a model for urban design revitalization. During the conference, MGM hosted a special workshop with Fortune at Macao’s Navy Yard No.2 to further the idea exchange on urban construction development. Speakers included Charles Hayes, Executive Managing Director, Asia and Partner at IDEO; Sarah Stein Greenberg, Executive Director of the Stanford d.school; Liselott Stenfeldt, Director of R&D of Gehl; Scott Doorley, Creative Director of Stanford d.school; Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor for Asia; and Catarina Lio, Senior Vice President Brand Marketing of MGM. The group of participants later visited A-Ma Temple, Macao’s world heritage site, to immerse in the wonder of traditional Chinese culture.