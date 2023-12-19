MGM Joined Hands with Robb Report Hong Kong to Launch the First-ever ‘Best of the Best’ Awards Gala Dinner in Macau

Building upon the successful collaboration between MGM and Robb Report Hong Kong for Asia’s inaugural RR1 Culinary Masters Macau, held in August of this year, MGM and Robb Report Hong Kong once again joined hands on December 16 to bring the Best of the Best 2024 awards event to Macau for the first time, which is an internationally acclaimed award which was launched 35 years ago in the United States, celebrating luxury experiences and products that showcase exquisite craftsmanship.

With a line-up of industry leaders from over 70 luxury brands worldwide, along with acclaimed scholars, celebrities and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with a total of over 330 distinguished guests from 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taking immense pride in curating unparalleled international events and exquisite hospitality, the latest alignment of MGM and Robb Report Hong Kong reflects the shared philosophy of luxury travel and lifestyle; once again, the two entities co-created an extraordinary platform for international guests and industry pioneers with vibrant entertainment, state-of-the-art facilities and hospitality, allowing them to indulge in every aspect of Macau in style.

Being held at the MGM Theater – Asia’s first dynamic theater prized by its intricate seating configurations and colossal LED screen that measures to the size of three tennis courts, guests were treated to a truly immersive experience that is in a league of its own.

Dr. Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM, expressed, “MGM is committed to bringing high-quality Meetings, Incentives, and Conferences to Macau, welcoming prestigious organizations and customers from all around the world. Together, we are very excited to debut the Robb Report Best of the Best Gala Dinner 2024 in Macau, which is a testament to MGM’s dedication to create and showcase the ‘extra-ordinary’. Also, we are honoured to have our MICHELIN-starred Five Foot Road, and our ultra-luxurious accommodation at MGM COTAI, The Mansion, being highlighted on their latest list.”

Robb Report has been honouring the best of the very best since 1989, cataloguing the pinnacle of excellence in various categories. From automobiles, yachts, and aviation to watches, style, jewellery, property, design, art, gear, travel, dining, and wines and spirits, the team in Hong Kong has curated a collection of 13 categories that showcases unparalleled quality, history, and passion. Best of the Best by Robb Report Hong Kong ties the pioneers together, with their commitment to excellence. Tak Man, CEO and Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, said, “We started with 500 nominees and distilled our 13 categories down to 160 honourees to determine the very best of the best. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to MGM, our esteemed partners, for their invaluable contribution in bringing this splendid event to life. Their unwavering commitment to world-class hospitality, warm and gracious welcome, and meticulously crafted menus truly epitomize the pinnacle of what Macau has to offer to our esteemed guests.”

The globally acclaimed Best of the Best Gala Dinner offered valuable networking opportunities, featuring captivating live performances, immersive car showcases, enlightening talks, prestigious honors, and coveted awards. One of the focal points of the gala dinner was an exclusive fireside chat with Tim Kobe, the acclaimed international designer of the original Apple Store, and Deepak Ohri, luxury industry expert and notable best-selling author, to share the innovative minds in their respective fields. Mary Gostelow, internationally renowned luxury travel guru and leading hospitality authority, was also honoured for her outstanding contributions to the luxury travel and hospitality industries, alongside Kobe and Ohri, who accepted awards recognising their work.