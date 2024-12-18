MGM launches culinary Christmas delights

MGM is celebrating the festive season with a selection of delightful culinary offerings in Macau. Guests can indulge in the Festive Christmas Afternoon Tea Set and traditional Swiss Cheese Fondue, available until Jan. 1.

The afternoon tea features seasonal pastries and savory bites, complemented by the enchanting Sea Odyssey show, where flying penguins glide under the atrium’s glass ceiling.

Additionally, MGM’s restaurants will present festive set menus for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Aux Beaux Arts will offer French-inspired dishes crafted by award-winning chef Olivier Elzer, while Rossio will feature authentic Macanese and Portuguese cuisine.

Grill 58 will showcase a Festive Teppanyaki Escapades menu, and Aji will present a six-course dinner celebrating Asian flavors.

Both Anytime and MGM Macau’s Pastry Bar will provide festive hampers and takeaway menus, including traditional roasted turkey and Chocolate Log.