MGM marks tenth anniversary with inaugural staff

The senior management team at MGM Macau and its 8,900 Golden Lion Team members celebrated the company’s 10-year anniversary in Macau yesterday.

Celebrating and commemorating this milestone, a ten- year service gala celebration was held on December 5 for 1,900 MGM Macau members who were there when it opened.

At the gala, MGM’s senior management team presented a ten-year service certificate and a limited edition commemorative silver coin to each inaugural member for their commitment over the decade.

This was followed by a carnival-themed anniversary party yesterday as a compliment to fellow Golden Lion Team members for their excellence and dedication, the gaming operator said in a statement.

In appreciation for the support of team members and their families, MGM also organized an Employee Family and Friend Day at Learn and Play! teamLab Future Park, offering complimentary access to 600 team members and their families so that they could share quality time at the resort’s first interactive and digital art exhibition.

Speaking about MGM’s journey over the decade, James J. Murren, chairman and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts International and chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, sent his greetings via video recording.

He said, “Ten years ago, MGM took an important step out of the U.S. to Macau. At that time, we recruited thousands of dedicated and talented individuals who have championed our brand and supported us in creating unique offerings to attract tourists to Macau. Today I am so proud that all of you not only delivered our promise, but also exceeded our expectations.”

Pansy Ho, co-chairperson & executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, thanked Golden Lion Team for remaining devoted to delivering quality moments for its guests.

“Ten years later today, we are in full swing to prepare for the opening of MGM Cotai and our growing team will continue creating unprecedented art and cultural experiences paired with advanced technology,” she said, pledging to continually invest in local talents. LV

