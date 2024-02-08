MGM Once Again Garners Seven Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide 2024

This year, MGM has again been awarded seven Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Awards. This is a testament to the Company’s leading position in the hospitality industry and its commitment to providing the finest service and resort amenities.

For the ninth and fifth consecutive year, MGM MACAU and Tria at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI have received Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star honors, respectively. Additionally, the Company has won four Five-Star Awards between both properties for three years in a row: the Emerald Tower, the Skylofts, and Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI; and Chinese Lingnan restaurant Imperial Court at MGM MACAU.

Mr. Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “MGM is honored for being recognized as Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star for nine consecutive years. I sincerely thank the Golden Lion Team for their concerted efforts and innovative thinking in creating top-notch, world-class hospitality and gastronomic experiences. This global accolade not only enhances Macau’s international image and its allure for tourists, but also has a positive impact on MGM for further expanding its foreign tourist markets.”

Skylofts at MGM COTAI, which has won the Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award for the third time, features unique loft-style accommodation located atop the resort’s M Tower. Its one-of-a-kind design elements is inspired by New York City’s lofts and reimagines exceptional moments for the most discerning guests through its unique facilities, impeccable services, and multi-sensory experience, making it the New Haven of modern luxurious hospitality. Another Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award winner in MGM COTAI is theEmerald Tower, which blends modern luxury with east-meet-west cultural elements. The 547 guest rooms, including suites and villas, are designed with minimalism in mind, creating a contemporary casual elegance.

Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI, one of MGM’s two restaurants awarded with Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star for three consecutive years, is a unique dining concept that enable guests to experience the most sophisticated side of the Sichuanese culinary craftsmanship, while paying tribute to the century-old classics from Chengdu. Another Five-Star awardee, Imperial Court, with unique positioning of Lingnan specialties and chef’s dedication to sourcing the best and seasonal ingredients, redefines time-honored classics from Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and Hakka origins under unconventional spark.

MGM MACAU has been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star honor for the ninth consecutive year. It has around 600 guest rooms and suites, boasting distinguished features and world-class facilities, including the iconic European-inspired Grande Praça, seven signature restaurants and bars, and venues ideal for diverse events. The two spas at both MGM hotels – Tria at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, also earned Five-Star ratings for five consecutive years. Both feature a unique and exclusive spa concept focusing on tailor-made treatments.

MGM received the following 2024 Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Awards:

