MGM symposium explores intersection of technology and cultural heritage

MGM recently held a Museums Exchange Program titled the “Cultural Inheritance Through Technology” Symposium, bringing together cultural experts and representatives from various institutions.

The event focused on exploring how technological advancements can enhance the understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage. Attendees included members from national museums, scholars, and cultural heritage organizations, all eager to discuss the intersection of technology and culture.

The symposium featured presentations that addressed modern audience expectations and the potential of technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in transforming traditional exhibitions.

The gaming operator stated that the Poly MGM Museum receives up to 7,000 visitors per day. “As one of the opening activities of the inaugural exhibition, the symposium fully utilized its powerful network to promote technological innovation and cultural inheritance,” the gaming operator said in a statement.