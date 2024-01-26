MGM’s Two Signature Restaurants Achieve One-diamond Recognitions from Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024

MGM’s two regional Chinese restaurants, Imperial Court and Five Foot Road, are both being crowned with One-diamond awards from China’s acclaimed dining guide – Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024. To celebrate the accolades, the Executive Sou Chefs of MGM, Chef Homan Tsui of Imperial Court and Chef Yang Dengquan of Five Foot Road, are going to welcome locals and guests from the globe with their new tasting menus, exemplifying the best regional specialties from Lingnan culture and Sichuanese essence respectively.

Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide is well regarded as the Chinese gourmet list. We are honored that Imperial Court of MGM MACAU has once again retained the title of “Black Pearl One-Diamond Restaurant”, while Five Foot Road of MGM COTAI has also been named as “Black Pearl One-Diamond Restaurant”. These two accolades are of great significance to MGM – as they not only are the highest recognition for the craftsmanship of the two restaurant teams in creating unforgettable dining experiences, but also a testament to MGM’s pursuit of excellence and innovation in preserving the culinary traditions of Cantonese and Sichuan which are two of China’s four major cuisines, enabling Chinese culinary cultures to shine and thrive at the Creative City of Gastronomy of Macau.

Imperial Court

Showcasing the essence of Lingnan cuisine, Imperial Court is where the time-honored classics from Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, as well as Hakka origins meet with Chef Homan’s unconventional spark. He greets guests with only the freshest and seasonal ingredients, which is also the reason why Lingnan cuisine stands out from the diverse offerings of Chinese dishes.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Chef Homan recreates some of the best kept comfort foods of the Lingnan gastronomic heritage in his Black Pearl Degustation Menu. An emblematic dish is the Stir-fried lobster meat with choy sum, features the freshness of the crustacean meat and the greens, which is plated elegantly that resembles the woman’s hair bun in the old days, unveiling the charm of Chinese culture inside out. Another hand-crafted dishes, Crispy fried chicken skin with shrimp mousse, reflects the immense craftsmanship from the refined twist emphasizing to the history of Macau as a fish village. Chef Homan reinvents salted fish flakes from sous-vide salted fish as seasoning to achieve the perfect flavor combination. Other highlights of the menu include the nostalgic Braised partridge porridge with bird’s nest and Yunnan ham and Pan-fried egg noodles with dried oyster and Gillardeau oyster, and more.

Five Foot Road

Guests are welcome to embark on a Chengdu-Sichuanese fine dining experience back to the 1940s at Five Foot Road, featuring authentic flavors beyond the public perception of fiery and hot. With nearly four decades of culinary experience, Chef Yang bestows his deep understanding of the preciseness of Sichuanese cuisine, enabling guests to experience the most sophisticated side of its genuine culinary craftsmanship. Paying tribute to the Chengdu traditional tea houses, Five Foot Road elevates the dining experience with tea-pairing, which are exquisitely prepared with glacial water from Sichuan or Spring water from Mount Wuyi.

Numerous Sichuanese classics are featured on Chef Yang’s Black Pearl Tasting Menu, including the Crispy mullet carpaccio with Sichuan peppercorn sauce, Stewed duck in brown sauce, Braised king prawn with pickled chili and celery, as well as the signatureMarinated fresh abalone with homemade chili sauce, and more. Guests’ beloved Stewed bird’s nest with minced chicken and egg white in bouillon is a staple in the Chengdu mansion cuisine famous for its unique texture – chicken in the form of silky tofu. The exquisite 8-course menu features a sumptuous range of nine different flavors from the 24-taste-profile of Sichuan cuisine to impress discerning palates.

Imperial Court and Five Foot Road‘s new tasting menus are available daily with advance reservation required. Guests are welcome to complement the experience with tea or wine pairing. For enquiry and reservation, please contact (853) 8802 3888 or visit the official MGM website.