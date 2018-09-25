MGS to kick off on November 13

The Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), Nam Kwong Culture and Creativity Industry Co. Ltd (Nam Kwong Group), and China National Machinery Industry International Co. Ltd (CNAICO) will co-organize the sixth MGS Entertainment Show to reflect the latest developments in Macau on November 13 at the Venetian Macao.

The 2018 MGS Summit Opening Ceremony will also be held on the same day.

The event will provide a platform for gaming, entertainment, technology, and leisure for industry professionals from all over the world to exchange ideas and create business opportunities.

The MGS Entertainment Show will focus on leisure technology, fashion and creative industries, eSports, gaming equipment, integrated resorts, procurement, and security systems.

MGS will mainly discuss the opportunity in Japanese integrated resorts, the potential for emerging markets and the future of gaming equipment production.

The Global Digital and Entertainment Future Summit 2018 will discuss topics such as planting game IPs into entertainment facilities, blockchain, and the development of electronic entertainment and eSports.

“With the increasingly clear positioning of Macau as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure, the organizers have decided to change the Chinese name of MGS from 澳门娱乐展 [Macau Entertainment Show] to 澳门休闲科技展 [Macau Leisure and Science Show] after thoughtful consideration,” said Jay Chun, president of MGEMA.

“For this year, we [will] see a lot of new technologies, besides the traditional ones. Now, we are more diversified. We have some new technology topics, we have some interest in the conference, we have very international standard eSports, and we also have some manufacturers – they are coming with new products that were launched this year,” said Chun.

“We are more focused on the technology side than it traditionally used to be. eSports is a very good topic,” said Chun. “We will also be bringing a lot of amusement, eSports, and non-gaming related products will come more and more.”

For the seminars, the Director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau and some lawmakers will be invited to discuss their opinions regarding the gaming concession.

This year is also the first time that MGS will be co-organized by MGEMA, Nam Kwong Group and CNAICO.

According to Chun, MGEMA’s first co-operative venture with Nam Kwong Group and CNAICO will be for three years.

“We start with three years, and after three years we will review that,” said Chun.

Xiaodong Song, Associate General Manager of Nam Kwong Group said, “The three organizers will work together to make MGS an important platform showcasing the latest technological development[s], means of travel and travel packages.”

A representative of CNAICO, Ang Cui, also remarked that together with the other parties, CNAICO will “spend three to five years making MGS the top and most professional one-stop platform for entertainment and technology, combining exhibitions, conferences, competitions and education in the Asia-Pacific region.” JZ

