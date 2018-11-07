MGTO and travel trade showcase Macau in Shanghai

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has organized a delegation of Macau’s travel trade to participate in the first edition of China International Import Expo, which is ongoing in Shanghai until Saturday.

In tandem with the delegation of the Macau SAR Government, several governmental entities also organized for their trade delegations to participate in CIIE’s exhibition, leveraging this international platform to showcase Macau’s vision and strengths as “one center and one platform” while delivering on its dedication to and support for the Belt and Road development.

MGTO set up a booth at the exhibition, while MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes participated in the Forum’s parallel session on the topic “trade and opening”.

In the exhibition zone for “trade in services – tourism service”, MGTO runs a 180-square-meter booth titled “Experience Macao Your Own Style,” inviting a total of eight tourism enterprises including hotels, airline and ferry operator from Macau to join together for a showcase of the blend of East and West cultures, gastronomy, tourism products, facilities, festivals, events and services Macau has to offer, among other elements.

MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and deputy director Cheng Wai Tong visited the booth of MGTO and tourism enterprises and engaged in dialogue with guests, industry delegates from Macau and other CIIE participants.

MGTO believes that with the scale and level of CIIE, MGTO can leverage the expo to effectively raise Macau’s international profile and promote Macau’s goal to develop into a world center of tourism and leisure, in addition to enhancing exchange and cooperation between Macau’s travel trade and their counterparts in other parts of the world, especially enterprises along the Belt and Road.

