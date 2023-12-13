MGTO holds another Islamic culture workshop

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) yesterday organized another Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshop to support tourism employees’ professional growth. Participants included employees of hotels, catering establishments and travel agencies as well as tour guides in the workforce, retail personnel and chefs. The workshop presented an overview of the Islamic faith, as well as the religious rituals, festivals, customs and cultural characteristics of Islam. Industry participants were introduced to the norms and concerns in serving Islamic visitors, as well as itinerary planning for them.

