MGTO holds special seminar to mark Contest’s 30th edition

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held a special seminar on the design and production of fireworks on Sunday in order to mark the 30th edition of the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest this year. The seminar was held at the Macao Contemporary Art Centre – Navy Yard No.2.

Kim Moon Tong, a representative of the Fireworks Display Contest’s pyrotechnic consultancy, and Chief Executive Officer of Pyromagic Multi-media Productions Limited, Wilson Mao, were invited to share the process of manufacturing display fireworks shells with about 50 attendees. They also discussed preparations and safety concerns for the competition, as well as essentials for fireworks appreciation.

According to the MGTO, the seminar offered the public an interesting glimpse into the story and actual preparations behind the scenes of the Fireworks Display Contest, and widened their knowledge about fireworks in general.

The Office also said that it hoped such events would help to blend tourism products with culture and creativity, and thereby promote the commercialization of the cultural and creative industries.