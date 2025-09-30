MGTO maintains 2025 visitor forecast at 39 million driven by favorable policies

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is keeping its full-year visitor forecast at 39 million for 2025, citing steady arrivals driven by favorable policies introduced earlier this year.

MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said yesterday that the forecast remains unchanged from the office’s initial projection of “38 million to 39 million visitors by year-end, adding that the city has continued to record “quite good” visitor flows throughout the year, reinforcing confidence in hitting the target.

“Recently, we’ve seen that after the favorable policies implemented at the beginning of the year, the visitor volume has remained quite good. So, I think we will maintain this forecast of 39 million,” she added.

Meanwhile, according to the official, the MGTO will be utilizing the Grand Prix Museum for both permanent and temporary exhibitions, noting the building’s exterior will also feature light projections during December’s Macau Light Festival 2025.

The announcements came as the MGTO director outlined efforts to disperse tourist crowds beyond main attractions. “We now hope to guide them to different areas, not only to our major enterprises but also to our small and medium-sized enterprises for consumption,” she stated.

The tourism office has implemented new data transparency measures, publishing daily visitor numbers and hotel rates online during peak periods rather than issuing post-holiday compiled reports. “Everyone can follow this daily,” Senna Fernandes noted.

In a separate matter, authorities confirmed they are monitoring a South Korean tourist injured in a traffic accident.

“We have been maintaining very close contact with the health bureau about her situation,” a representative said, describing the tourist’s condition as stable after undergoing surgery.

The MGTO is coordinating with relevant entities but has not directly contacted South Korean government officials.

Regarding transportation safety following the tourist accident, officials classified the incident as a “transport accident” under the jurisdiction of the Transport Bureau, indicating no immediate plans for a broader review of tourism transportation workers. Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...