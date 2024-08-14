International visitors rebound to 1.34 million

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported a significant recovery in international tourist arrivals to the city in 2024, signaling a return to pre-pandemic levels.

According to MGTO, from January to July this year the number of international tourists visiting Macau reached 1.341 million, a 1.22-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure represents 68% of the level recorded in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

The data also showed a surge in group tours, with international group tours 8.4 times higher than last year, reaching 102,000 in the first half of 2024. Additionally, inbound tourists on package tours were 1.7 times higher, totaling 968,000 during the same period.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 12, Macau recorded over 1.48 million passenger arrivals, with a peak of 154,000 arrivals on Aug. 10 and an average of around 124,000 per day.

To sustain this momentum, the Macau government has been focusing on expanding its tourist markets, particularly in Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, while also developing long-distance markets in Europe and the United States. Promotional activities have been ramped up since the first quarter of 2024. LV