MGTO organizes promotion campaigns in Shenzhen and Zhongshan to expand visitor sources

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized a promotional campaign, the “Feel Macau” series, in the neighboring cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan over the weekend.

In a statement, the MGTO noted that the street promotions aimed to expand Macau’s visitor sources.

The promotion activities were designed to highlight Macau’s “tourism +” through interactive experiences and promotions, with the goal of attracting more Greater Bay Area (GBA) residents to visit and spend in Macau. They also sold joint tourism products to promote tourism cooperation in the GBA.

The MGTO also explained that this initiative is connected to the operation of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge, which facilitates transportation within the GBA.

The promotions took place in Shenzhen at the Maxland Bao’an shopping malls, while similar events were held at Top Park in Zhongshan.

During the opening ceremony, the deputy director of the MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, said he hoped that, with the transportation facilitation provided by the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge, there would be a sharing and expansion of the tourist resources in the GBA, leading to increased attractiveness of tourist products and multi-destination itineraries, including Macau.

He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and the shared determination to promote the tourism development of the GBA.

The activities began on March 28 and ran for three consecutive days. They included an interactive area, a food area, an augmented reality photography area, and designated photo spots.

The initiative also featured live sales and digital influencers sharing their travel experiences in Macau to promote the destination’s tourism elements to more potential visitors through a combination of online and in-person means.