MGTO pledges continued global outreach expansion with strategic tourism initiatives

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been targeting the international market, partnering with different industries to launch preferential tourism projects, roadshows, and promotional events across multiple overseas markets, and participating in major global tourism exhibitions.

Capitalizing on digital platforms, the MGTO has built a social media presence, amassing over 9.23 million fans across 28 promotional accounts.

Last year alone, the bureau organized seven roadshows in Hong Kong and other international markets, attracting over 1.27 million visitors, underscoring its commitment to expanding its reach.

The resilience of Macau’s tourism sector is evident, with projections of over 34.9 million tourist arrivals in 2024, a 23.8% increase from the previous year. Inbound tourism has rebounded to 88.6% of pre-pandemic levels, reflecting a robust resurgence in international passenger traffic, which has risen by 66% year-on-year.

Complementing these trends, the MGTO has reported a surge in hotel occupancy rates, with five-star establishments achieving 88.6% occupancy. The total number of hotel guests increased by 6.4% to 14.4 million, driven by a 57.4% rise in international visitors.

In addition to these strategies, MGTO is implementing a “going out and bringing in” approach to promote Macau tourism through innovative online and offline methods, aiming to diversify tourist source markets. In 2024, MGTO enhanced promotional efforts domestically and internationally, including further roadshows and partnerships for international tourist projects.

Search engine promotions have proven effective, with Baidu achieving 25.76 million impressions and Google campaigns generating 368 million impressions. Collaborations with e-commerce platforms aim to boost community tourism and consumption.

The “Experience Macau Exclusive Experience” campaign reached 4.4 billion impressions and engaged numerous celebrities, significantly boosting MGTO’s social media presence.

In 2024, MGTO launched the “Good Gifts Waiting for You” project, offering over 250,000 gifts to international tourists, which is expected to generate more than 520,000 claimed discounts. Additionally, “Macao Week,” a key promotional event, has attracted around six million visitors since its inception in 2020, raising Macau’s profile as a tourist destination.

Looking ahead to 2025, MGTO will continue to promote Macau as a “Creative City of Gastronomy,” focusing on community tourism and ongoing industry training. MGTO will also leverage government initiatives to expand tourist sources, strengthen cross-border tourism, and collaborate with regional partners.

The focus on Greater China, Southeast Asia, and emerging markets is to enhance Macau’s status as a cultural and tourism hub. Victoria Chan