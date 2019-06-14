MGTO pledges to further promote Greater Bay tourism

Macau has pledged to encourage tourism development across the Greater Bay Area this year, with measures including expediting tourism integration with Hengqin and promoting multi-destination travel itineraries.

The announcement was made by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) deputy director Cheng Wai Tong during the second annual meeting of the Tourism Federation of Cities in the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Bay Area, held in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to foster collaborative initiatives this year, according to a statement the tourism bureau issued.

During the meeting, Tong said that other tasks that are planned this month include a visit from an online tourism influencer from Singapore who was invited to visit the Bay Area for coverage and promotion on social media.

Next month, a joint tourism promotional event has been organized in Singapore, where the bureau will promote multi-destination travel to the bay area.

The MGTO will also hold a Greater Bay Area tourism promotion in Los Angeles, United States, with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and the Tourism Commission of the Government of the Hong Kong in September.

Established in December 2017, the Tourism Federation of Cities in the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Bay Area convened the first General Membership Meeting in Guangzhou in April 2018.

Various member cities are engaged in work concerned with driving tourism development of the Greater Bay Area forward. LV