MGTO pledges to strengthen development in gastronomy 

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has pledged to continue to steer the city’s development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy towards “deeper progress, [to] strengthen international marketing measures, and organize mega gastronomic events and training programs.” In the recently convened “Macao-Creative City of Gastronomy” 2023 work meeting, MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the office will capitalize on Macau’s background and current resources to “promote diversified development between “tourism + gastronomy.” At the meeting, officials of various governmental entities and industry delegates reported on their work progress and relevant tasks underway to advance Macau’s tourism development.

