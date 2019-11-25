MGTO promotes Macau at Hainan tourism fair

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) promoted Macau as a tourism destination during a seminar held as part of the 2019 Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival on Friday in Haikou, Hainan.

According to a press statement from the bureau, Macau industry delegates took the opportunity to update the Hainanese counterparts on local tourism trends and resources, as well as deepening exchange and cooperation between the travel trade from Hainan and Macau.

At the seminar, the MGTO delivered an overview of Macau’s tourism development presenting a range of travel experiences offered by the city.

On the topic, the MGTO said that through these events, it seeks to build stronger ties with the mainland and international travel trade, while promoting Macau’s bid to become a world center of tourism and leisure.

In addition, the delegation led by the local tourism authorities and officials took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Hainan World Leisure Tourism Expo and Hainan International Tourism Food Expo held at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, as well as the opening of the “2019 Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival”, which kicked off on the same evening.

The 20th Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival featured over 200 activities including events and festivals in Hainan as well as the opportunity to experience new tourism products of the province. RM