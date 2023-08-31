MGTO promotes new direct route from HK Airport to Macau via influencers

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will promote the new cross-boundary bus service between the Hong Kong International Airport Sky Pier and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which started operations yesterday, via digital influencers, the office has said in a statement.

According to the same statement, “MGTO will invite overseas tourism travel trade and internet celebrities to experience the Hong Kong-Macau cross-border bus service and promote it through its network.”

The same source also said it would “intensify efforts to publicize the convenient transit bus measures at Hong Kong and Macau ports to international media, continue using official social media to promote it, and continue using online platforms and offline promotion activities to introduce the Hong Kong-Macau cross-border bus service.”

The service will also be promoted to passengers via electronic screens at the Hong Kong International Airport and MGTO counters.

Although the service seems more beneficial for local residents traveling abroad, the local tourism authority has said it has the purpose of encouraging visitors from countries and regions with no direct flights to Macau to travel to Macau via Hong Kong, thereby expanding international visitor sources.

Besides the convenience of directly reaching the airport and having no need to perform any immigration procedures in Hong Kong, the service also includes check-in and through-check services, facilitating the transportation of the passengers’ luggage.